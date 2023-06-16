This Customized Maruti Suzuki Jimny Takes Adventure to New Heights!

AM Racing’s customized Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a hardcore mountain goat, with aftermarket enhancements that elevate its off-road prowess

The recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Jimny has already made a lot of waves in the Indian market. The compact and capable 4×4 SUV is quickly becoming a popular choice among off-road enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and yes customisation nuts! Since its release, owners have been eager to personalize and enhance their Jimny vehicles with aftermarket accessories and modifications.

One particular customized 5-door Jimny, crafted by AM Racing based in New Delhi, has captured a lot of attention on social media platforms, showcasing the widespread fascination with the Jimny and its customization potential. AM Racing has shared a series of captivating pictures and videos of their modified white Jimny on various social media channels. Let’s check out all the modifications it sports.

The owner of this Jimny Zeta model has swapped the stock 15-inch steel wheels for eye-catching ENKEI Japan RPT1 alloy wheels. These twin 5-spoke alloy wheels sport a striking golden color that adds a touch of flair to the vehicle’s appearance. Complementing the new wheels, the Jimny has been equipped with Continental Cross Contact AT all-terrain tires, ensuring excellent performance both on and off the road.

This modded Maruti Jimny also gets TANABE Japan coilover kit, which offers adjustable height and damping capabilities. This enables the owner to raise the vehicle’s suspension to tackle challenging terrains while also adjusting its stiffness to suit specific driving conditions. To further enhance stability and handling, the Jimny has been fitted with front and rear lateral rods, a steering damper, and a front strut brace, all sourced from TANABE Japan.

Of course, these customisations didn’t come cheap! The alloy wheels alone amount to nearly Rs 1 lakh, while the all-terrain tires contribute around Rs 50,000 to the overall expense! The coilover kit and lateral rods cost around Rs 1.25 lakh. The steering damper and the front strut brace added approximately Rs 45,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, to the bill. Import and installation costs accumulate to almost Rs 1 lakh, resulting in a total modification expense of nearly Rs 4.5 lakh.

While these modifications offer exciting benefits, it is crucial to bear in mind that they come at the cost of voiding the vehicle’s standard warranty. Also, such modifications have been outlawed in India. If you choose to modify your Jimny similarly, it wouldn’t be road-legal and may attract heavy fines from the cops. It would be a brilliant off-road playtoy/project car though!