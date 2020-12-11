This Customised Toyota Innova Looks Macho With A Sporty Body Kit

Check out this modified Toyota Innova, from Indonesia, which wears a custom body kit and sports a few performance enhancements

The Toyota Innova Crysta is an extremely popular vehicle in India, and it offers brilliant space and comfort, along with bulletproof Toyota reliability. The MPV is extremely popular in other countries as well, like Indonesia, where it is sold as the Toyota Kijang Innova. Just like in India, people love customising their vehicles in Indonesia as well, and we recently came across a brilliant modified Innova on the web.

This particular model, owned by a certain Christ Raffael, gets plenty of visual customisations; the body kit on this is lovely. At the front, we see the addition of a body-coloured cladding, with a front splitter sporting a carbon fibre finish. The headlamps get a twin projector setup with LED strips on each side. There are LED strips on the front grille as well, and the lighting system, including the fog lamps, has a blue tint to it.

At the sides, we see body-coloured cladding on the wheel arches and under the doors, along with another carbon-fibre-style side-splitter. The new blacked-out alloy wheels look great, and the front disc brakes get yellow-painted callipers.

At the rear, we see some bumper cladding as well, body-coloured, with a faux diffuser on it. The taillights get complete LED treatment, and have been turned into a single-piece unit. There’s a prominent roof-mounted spoiler on the MPV, which completes the sporty look of this Kijang Innova.

This particular model is powered by the 2GD-FTV engine. This 2.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel motor generates a peak power of 149 PS and 343 Nm in stock form. This Innova, however, features a few changes under the hood, including a custom intake system with K&N replacement filter, custom exhaust system, and a pretty-looking engine cover.

The Toyota Kijang Innova is priced from Rp 337.6 million to Rp 440.9 million (Indonesian rupee, around Rs. 17.64 lakh to Rs. 23.04 lakh), and is also available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine there, with 138 HP and 183 Nm on tap. Transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.