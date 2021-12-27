This Customised Tata Altroz Hatchback By KitUp Looks HAWT!

Check out this modified Tata Altroz, which features a beautiful body wrap, aftermarket alloy wheels, and coloured brake callipers

Automobile enthusiasts in India love to customise their vehicles, ranging from simple aesthetic mods to heavy-duty performance upgrades. With a little tinkering, even budget cars can be transformed into exciting machines, and we’ve seen plenty of examples of such modified vehicles online. Here, we bring you another one – a customised Tata Altroz.

This particular Altroz has been modified by Coimbatore-based KitUp Automotive, and there are plenty of noticeable details here. The car is covered entirely with a matte black wrap, with sporty red graphics all over. All chrome parts of the car have been blacked out as well, except for the ‘Tata’ logos on the nose and tail, which are finished in bright red and black instead.

The hatchback wears aftermarket alloy wheels as well, all-black with low-profile rubber. Although the wheels themselves look great, the gap between the tyres and wheelarches takes away the sportiness of the car a little; lowered suspension would look better here. On the tailgate, just below the brand’s logo, bold ‘Altroz’ lettering in bright red has been added. We also see red-painted front brake callipers, which look sporty.

We’re not sure if any changes have been made to the interior of the vehicle, as KitUp has only shared images of the exterior of the car at the moment. Tata’s premium hatchback has a lot of features and equipment on offer; the top-spec trim comes loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital TFT instrument cluster, keyless entry and go, cruise control, and automatic climate control.

Other features on offer include a cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), integrated umbrella holder, cornering lights, central locking, iRA connected car technology, etc. The space in the cabin is quite good, in the front as well as rear seats, and ingress/egress is eased by the 90-degree opening doors.

Tata Altroz is available with three engine options in the Indian market – a 1.2L NA petrol unit (86 PS/113 Nm), a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (90 PS/200 Nm), and a 1.2L turbo-petrol unit (110 PS/140 Nm). The manufacturer is reportedly planning to introduce a CNG powerplant option soon, and an electric version (Altroz EV) is also set to launch next year.