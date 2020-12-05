This Customised Suzuki Swift Sport Looks Like A Road-Legal Race Car

Here, we have a modified Mexico-spec Suzuki Swift Sport, which gets a racing-inspired body kit and paint job

Maruti Swift is an extremely popular vehicle in India, known for its peppy performance, great fuel economy, and brilliant handling. Auto enthusiasts might be aware that internationally, there is a performance-oriented model of the Swift available, called the Swift Sport. Here, we bring you a Swift Sport, Mexico-spec model, which has been customised with a beautiful race-style body kit.

This vehicle is owned by a certain Erik Gutierrez. At the front of this Swift, we see a slightly restyled front fascia. The horizontal bar in the front grille has been removed, which makes it look absolutely massive. The fog lamps and its housings remain unchanged though. The headlamps get a new projector setup with integrated LED DRL rings and LED indicators, which look absolutely stunning.

The headlamps have been covered with vinyl at the top, which makes them look sharper. A new splitter has been added at the bottom, complete with brace links. At the sides, we see the same splitter treatment continue till the back. The alloy wheels are new, blacked-out units, shod with Falken Azenis rubber. At the rear, we don’t see a lot of changes, except for the new roof-mounted spoiler.

There are plenty of stickers on the entire car, including Suzuki logo below the right headlight, a WRC sticker below the side indicators, sporty decals on the sides, the driver’s initials and nationality on the rear passenger window, and even an imperial Japanese flag. There’s also a Hayabusa symbol on the C-pillar, but mirror-inverted for some reason.

There’s a heavy tint on the windows, less so on the windshields. There’s also a compound racing stripe running longitudinally on the car, over the bonnet and roof, offset to the right side. Overall, the design of the vehicle looks stunning. Personally speaking, a slightly lower stance would’ve made the car look even better.

No changes have been reported to the powertrain of the vehicle. The Suzuki Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre ‘Boosterjet’ engine. This turbocharged, inline-4, petrol engine can generate a peak power of 140 PS and a maximum torque of 230 Nm. In comparison, the India-spec Maruti Swift has a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 engine, with 83 PS and 113 Nm on tap.