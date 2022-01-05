This Customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is A Hand-Crafted Beauty

Here, we have a lovely modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, immaculately hand-built by Delhi-based Neev Motorcycles

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was launched in India back in 2017 (alongside the Continental GT650). It offers a brilliant performance at an extremely affordable price, which made it extremely popular among enthusiasts and fans of the brand. Also, as with other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the Interceptor 650 is a preferred choice for custom builds.

Here, we bring you one such customised RE Interceptor 650, built by Neev Motorcycles. There are plenty of noteworthy changes here, which we shall go through in brief. At the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlight, along with aftermarket turn indicators. The fuel tank sports grey paint, with black stripes, ‘Royal Enfield’ branding, and blacked-out knee recesses.

Interestingly, the tank has a custom belt running longitudinally on top. The instrument cluster has now been positioned just above the custom engine guard on the right. The motorcycle gets a new single-piece ribbed seat, and the frame has been shortened at the tail end. The rear fender is also shorter, and we see a tiny custom LED taillight and aftermarket turn indicators on the tail.

The side panels are custom-made as well, sporting a grey and black paint scheme, which looks brilliant. The bike gets aftermarket rear shock absorbers as well, with the canisters painted black. The numberplate has been moved to the left swingarm, which looks extremely cool. Other than that, the engine assembly has been blacked out completely, and the exhaust cans are custom units.

The motorcycle also gets new wire-spoked wheels, shod with balloon tyres. Overall, this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 looks absolutely beautiful, and the craftsmanship on it is marvellous. As per the workshop, most of the custom bodywork has been hand-crafted!

No changes have been reported to the engine of the bike. It continues to be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin motor, which belts out a peak power of 47.65 PS and a maximum torque of 52 Nm. it comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch offered as standard.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is currently priced from Rs. 2.81 lakh to Rs. 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market, however, in terms of price, its closest competitors are KTM 390 Duke and BMW G310 R.