This Customised Royal Enfield Classic 350 Is A True “Enigma”

Here, we have a beautiful modified Royal Enfield Classic 350, affectionately called ‘Enigma’, built by Hyderabad-based EIMOR Customs

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the most popular mid-capacity motorcycle in India. Its retro-inspired design is objectively handsome, but still, people love to customise the bike as per their liking. There are plenty of workshops across India that specialise in modifying Royal Enfield motorcycles, one of which is EIMOR Customs of Hyderabad.

EIMOR Customs recently shared pictures of a custom-built RE Classic 350, nicknamed ‘Enigma’. The design of the motorcycle certainly matches the name, especially with the matte red and black paint scheme! At the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlamp, along with metal-finished USD front forks. The fuel tank is sleek but curvy, and we also see a pair of bar-end rearview mirrors.

The tank also gets ‘Enigma’ branding on both sides, with the workshop’s name just below it. The motorcycle gets a custom-built pillion seat mount, which lifts the seat up, and a backrest has been added as well. An aftermarket taillight was installed here, along with a custom numberplate. The rear shockers have also been finished in black.

The engine assembly has been blacked out, which gels well with the red and black body. We also see an all-black exhaust pipe, with an aftermarket bottle-style exhaust. The swingarm of the motorcycle has been extended by 4 inches. It gets wire-spoked wheels – 19-inch at the front and 15-inch at the rear – shod with block pattern tyres.

The instrument cluster is a custom unit, and we also see aftermarket turn indicators with black covers. Overall, this custom-built motorcycle looks classy and mysterious, and we’re sure it would be the centre of attention wherever it goes. No details about any performance mods were shared with these pictures.

This particular model is an old, carburetted Royal Enfield Classic 350. Its 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine generated a peak power of 20.07 PS and maximum torque of 28 Nm in stock condition. This motor came mated to a 5-speed sequential transmission. The carburettor was replaced by a fuel injector in 2020, when the BS6-compliant version of the bike was launched.