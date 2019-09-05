This Customised RE Classic 500 Can Outrace RE 650 Twin – Details

The customised Royal Enfield Classic 500 dubbed the Vajra produces 40 hp and is 43 kg lighter than the regular model

Created by Cycle City Customs (Owner – Sukhkaran Gill) hailing from Ludhiana, what has been dubbed the Vajra is a cafe racer based on the standard Classic 500. This extensively modified motorcycle has mechanical changes not just to improve the performance but the way it behaves on the road as well. The Vajra gets a custom frame with monoshock rear suspension and the handmade aluminium parts replace the stock steel bodywork.

The presence of upside-down forks is said to reduce the fork flex and unsprung mass while the regular swingarm is replaced by the same unit found on the mighty Yamaha FZR600 helping in increased wheelbase and reduced rake. Besides the changes to make the Vajra more composed on the straight line and improved handling characteristics, the retrofitted rear disc and steel braided lines allow for better braking.

Committed to improving performance, the standard engine has been rebuilt and the head tuned along with the addition of performance parts from Hitchcock Motorcycles. The powertrain revs up higher to 6,500 rpm due to the high-lift cams and for increased compression, double sprung and bigger nitride-treated valves are used in the competition valve train.

Other highlighting mechanical upgrades include forged Wossner piston, Hitchcock’s 612 stroker crank, clutch plates from EBC brakes for no clutch slippage even at high rpms and speeds, quickshifter, NGK iridium plugs and racing cables for consistent firing, K&N cone filter, stainless steel free-flow header and muffler, lightweight aluminium flange and milled aluminium bracket.

The mechanical changes and presence of lightweight components have reduced the weight from 197 kg to just 154 kg and more importantly, the performance parts have helped in the maximum power output going up from 19 horsepower to as much as 40 horsepower according to the tuning firm. It is said to out race a stock Interceptor 650 with better Power-to-weight ratio (156kg/40PS against 205kg/47PS).

Dynojet’s Power Commander 5 manages fuelling while a lighter and more compact short case lithium-ion battery from Antigravity batteries which is also used. Due to the lower running amps, Cycle City Customs have kept the electrical accessories to a minimum level like the old school and sleek headlamp with bright led indicators and integrated brake lights from Rizoma.

The Excel aluminium rims and Pirelli sport demon tyres are taken from the Continental GT535. For improved ergonomics, it comes fitted with top triple T integrated clip-ons from the KTM RC390 for holding the single meter and render a more aggressive stance alongside adjustable levers. The footpegs and controls are moved back to enable a race bike stance while a lightweight aluminium stand is also added.