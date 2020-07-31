This Customised Maruti Suzuki Swift Has Pure Elegance

The modified Maruti Suzuki Swift gets custom body kit, alloy wheels and updates headlamps as well as tail lamps

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Swift as one of its most popular models in the domestic market and it has been well received for its sporty design characteristics and nimble handling. The compact hatchback also shows suppleness in terms of modifications and it is sort of a dream to work with for the custom firms.

The latest iteration of the Swift made its local debut at the 2018 Auto Expo and became an instant hit. It continues its reign as the top-selling model in its segment ahead of Hyundai Grand i10 series. Here we bring you another beautifully modified Maruti Suzuki Swift as everything, from the paint job to body kit, has been well crafted.

The grey metallic colour scheme is complemented by updated headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights and separate LED beams. Besides, the custom Swift also features an aggressive body kit that brings it lower to the ground giving a menacing street presence. The tail lamps get slightly blacked out treatment as well.

It features inverted C-shaped LED graphics with reversing lights and turn signals integrated into the cluster. Just the headlamp and tail lamp modifications cost Rs. 35,000 while the custom body kit asks for Rs. 45,000 in addition. The spoiler kit has black lower lip spoiler up front and the sides and it blends well into the black elements found in the stock model.

Other subtle details include chrome garnish at the back and also the sides. The set of aftermarket glittering alloy wheels does worth a mention as it further enhances the styling quotient of the compact hatchback and it costs Rs. 70,000. Currently, the Swift is sold with a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine kicking out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

It is priced between Rs. 5.19 lakh and Rs. 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom) and at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki showcased the JDM-spec hybrid variant of the Swift. It is expected to gain a new 1.2-litre DualJet mild-hybrid petrol engine first debuted in the Baleno soon and it delivers 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm.