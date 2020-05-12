This Customised KTM RC 390 SRV Is A College Project – Details

This KTM RC 390 customised by a NID student was even showcased at the 2019 India Bike Week and it was dubbed the KTM RC 390 SRV

KTM is renowned for its performance-based sporty motorcycles across the different price bracket. In whichever the segment the Austrian brand competes in, you could readily see it being aggressively priced against its competition while not sacrificing on equipment level. In most cases, the KTM motorcycles offer way better equipment than their rivals, making them highly attractive for buyers.

Bajaj Auto plays a key role in the resurgence of KTM as a global player and a European powerhouse ever since it acquired stakes. The Indian manufacturer molded a comprehensive business model for the success of KTM not just in India but across the globe and it has been executed to perfection, taking into account Bajaj’s export contribution using its manufacturing base in Chakan near Pune.

KTM recently introduced the 790 Duke in the domestic market but the 390 Duke and RC long stayed as its flagship offerings previously. The 390 range offers the perfect blend of performance and premium characteristics – the trait that lures in customers from a wide spectrum and the much sought after 390 Adventure joined the fray with conviction.

In January 2020, KTM India announced prices of its BSVI lineup, which includes the RC 390 costing around Rs. 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom) with price increase of just over Rs. 4,000 and bi-directional quick shifter. Just as the Duke series, the RC 200 and 390 are revered for their suppleness in aftermarket mod jobs but here we are showing you a final year project of a NID (National Institute of Design) student.

Dubbed the KTM RC 390 SRV, it takes styling inspiration from the stance of a falcon, according to its creator, Saurav Verma. It was so well received that the design was on display at the 2019 IBW in Goa. The KTM RC 390 SRV is a definite mix of different colour schemes that bode well with the overall package as the trademark white, black and orange colours have been retained.

The cowl was a moulded thin plastic sheet while the body panels are made using medium density fibre-board along with laser cut MDF parts couple together using M-seal. For claimed high-speed stability, Saurav has grafted supporting components as well while the engine remains unaltered. The 373.3 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine develops 43 bhp and 36 Nm, and is paired with a six-speed transmission.