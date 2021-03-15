This Customised Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets Touring-Friendly Mods

The list of modifications include a new visor, crash guards, panniers, etc, which make this custom Pulsar NS200 great for touring

Bajaj Pulsar 200NS was first introduced back in 2012, and over the years, it has remained mostly unchanged. Even though the motorcycle feels slightly outdated now, it is still a brilliant purchase, thanks to its peppy performance and stylish naked streetfighter design. It also has a relatively affordable price tag, which makes it extremely popular among enthusiasts.

Here, we present a modified Pulsar NS200 (by IG user @motor_headed_), which gets touring-friendly mods. At the front, we see a taller, tinted visor, to protect the rider from windblast at high speeds. The turn indicators are aftermarket LED units, and a custom numberplate holder has been installed on the front fender. The clip-on handlebars have been replaced by a single-piece unit, sourced from a Bajaj Dominar 400.

The custom crash guard has been added as well, with jerry can mounts on both sides. At the rear, we see custom panniers on the tail, along with a new tail rack and top box. The motorcycle sports red paint on the tail section, fuel tank, sump guard, and front wheel, while the top portion of the front forks, centre panel, and the rear tyre hugger sport a faux carbon fibre finish.

No changes have been reported to the powertrain of the motorcycle. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is capable of generating a maximum power of 24.5 PS (at 9,750 rpm) and a peak torque of 18.5 Nm (at 8,000 rpm). This motor comes paired with a 6-speed sequential transmission.

The motorcycle gets 17-inch alloy wheels, with a 100/80 tyre at the front and 130/70 tyre at the rear, both tubeless. The front wheel gets a 300mm disc brake, while the rear brake is a 230mm disc. Single-channel ABS is also offered on the motorcycle.

The price of Bajaj Pulsar NS200 currently stands at Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, its biggest rivals are the Apache RTR200 4V and even the KTM Duke 200. Bajaj is also planning to launch a new 250cc version of the Pulsar NS (and Pulsar RS as well), which will likely be powered by Dominar 250’s engine.