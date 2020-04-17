This Customised 2020 Honda City Looks Like A Rally Car

The 2020 Honda City is longer and wider than the outgoing model, and the design has also been updated drastically to put it in line with Honda’s latest design language

A renowned modification and tuning house in Japan called the ‘RS-R Japan’ has transformed the upcoming 2020 Honda City to look like a rally car. The car has been modified from head to toe, and it looks pretty flashy. What originally came in white, the modified car now has sporty red vinyls on the entire body, black treatment on the wing mirrors, the grille and the hood as well, and decals all around.

Talking about all the visual modifications, the sedan features the stock bumper, but a front spoiler has been added. Apart from that, the bonnet of the car sports the logo of the modification house saying ‘RS-R Sport-Service’; and this logo can also be seen on both the doors, the rear bumper, and the front bumper too.

The side turn indicators are placed on the front fenders, suggesting that this is indeed, not the top-end RS trim of the Honda City. Other changes include the lowered height of the car, which has been probably achieved through addition of RS-R coilovers. Also, the City can be seen sitting on stylish bronze coloured alloy wheels, covered in Toyo Proxes performance rubber. In the interior, this customised car fitted with Recaro sports seats.

While the stock exhaust system of this City has also been replaced with an in-house aftermarket unit by RS-R, the powertrain is 1.0L Turbo that produces 122 bhp & 173 NM of torque while the Indian-spec 2020 City will be offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol engine will produce 121 PS power, whereas the diesel engine will have a peak power output of 100 PS.

The new-gen Honda City will be offered with features like full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, Z-shaped LED tail lamps, a one-touch electric sunroof, Honda Connect connected-car tech with industry-first Alexa Remote compatibility, a 7-inch colour TFT MID with a G-Force meter, 6 airbags, Lane Watch cameras, Vehicle Stability Assist and Agile Handling Assist etc.

Honda will likely price the sedan in between the range of Rs 10 – 16 lakh in India. Upon launch, the 2020 City will continue to be pitted against the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and the Toyota Yaris as well.

Pics Source: AZC