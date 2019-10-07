This Custom TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Takes Its Styling Inspiration From Draken Concept

The custom Apache RTR 200 4V features an upside down front suspension, wider front and rear tyres and an aftermarket exhaust

The Draken concept became quite popular and attracted a lot of people’s attention after it was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo . The current generation Apache RTR 200 4V and the Apache RTR 160 4V have taken its styling inspiration from the Draken concept. Recently an owner customized his Apache RTR 200 4V to look like the Draken concept.

The custom naked streetfighter gets some premium components and subtle updates to improve the overall ergonomics and stance of the motorcycle. The owner of the Apache RTR 200 4V has kept the stock grey base colour of the motorcycle intact. It gets red highlights on the fuel filler cap, tank scoops, footpeg, and the rear suspension setup.

Besides the new red highlights, the custom Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a new upside down fork setup at the front that replaced the conventional stock telescopic unit of the motorcycle while there are no changes made to the rear suspension setup.

The owner also replaced the small disc brake at the front with a bigger petal disc while there are no changes made to the rear disc brake. The custom Apache also features a new set of alloy wheels at the front and rear shod with wider tyres. Take a closer look and you will also notice that the custom Apache also takes its headlight inspiration from the Draken concept.

It also gets a completely different single piece handlebar unit that replaced the clip on handlebar unit of the stock motorcycle. The custom Apache RTR 200 4V also features an aftermarket exhaust that also replaced the stock unit of the motorcycle.

The Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. The unit paired with a 5 speed gearbox produces about 20.23 BHP of peak power at 8500 rpm with 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. The fuel injected variant of the motorcycle, on the other hand, produces about 20.73 Bhp of peak power and 18.1 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 127 km/h mark and comes with a 12 litre fuel tank.