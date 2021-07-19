This Custom Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 Is A Tribute To Indian Navy

Check out ‘Davy Jones’, a beautifully customised Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, built by Hyderabad-based EIMOR customs

Indian automobile enthusiasts love to personalise/customise their rides, and sometimes, the end results are simply marvellous. Every so often, we come across a custom project that manages to grab our attention and demands that it be appreciated. This modified Royal Enfield, built by EIMOR customs, is one such piece of art.

Here, we have a modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, which sports a plethora of changes to the design. As per the workshop, the client was in the Indian Navy, and the styling of this custom RE pays tribute to his years dedicated to navy life. Upon closer look, we can notice Navy-inspired details, like the anchor and chain on the front mudguard.

The front headlight is an aftermarket LED unit, with a brass industrial ring that gets butterfly clips on both sides. The instrument cluster and bar-end weights are also brass units. The turn indicators are custom-built, shaped like bullets. The fuel tank sports a custom paint job, and the fuel filler cap has been designed like a compass, which looks extremely cool.

The tank also gets a buckle and belt, on either side, with the Indian Navy logo on it. The battery cover gets a sailor insignia, in a gold leaf pattern, depicting the rank of Lieutenant Commander. The gear lever and kick lever feature custom-built brass ends, and the bike also gets machined footpegs. The motorcycle also gets a custom seat in tan leather, with a single-piece, stepped-up design.

The engine cover, on either side, sports the same brick red colour as the fuel tank. The motorcycle’s frame, the engine, the side boxes, etc, are all blacked-out though. We also see shiny aftermarket alloy wheels, which contrast well with the rest of the bike’s dark theme. The rear fender is new, and we also see a custom taillight inside tiny brass housing.

The motorcycle also gets ‘Davy Jones’ branding on the side boxes, which completes the look. No modifications have been made to the engine, so the performance hasn’t been enhanced at all. The craftsmanship here is impeccable, and this is certainly one of the prettiest custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles we’ve ever seen.