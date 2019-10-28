This Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is Elegantly Subtle

This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by EIMOR Customs is a thing of beauty as the design changes are certainly captivating

EIMOR Customs is known for creating some fabulous artwork of modified machines over the recent past and it has come up with another stellar. The Hyderabad-based tuner always has a distinctive identity while compared to other personalising firms and it has been specialised in making standard Royal Enfield motorcycles into moving masterpieces more often than not.

The latest mod job is based on the Royal Enfield’s successfully running Interceptor 650. Dubbed the Bomber 650, EIMOR Customers has performed tasks to carefully maintain the authentic quality of the parallel-twin machine by introducing premium updates that are more fine-drawn. On the design front, the Bomber 650 comprises of a dark theme that will surely be a head-turner.

The customiser has restyled the seat to bring up a ribbed finish while the profile itself looks smoother for the rider as well as pillion, benefitting during long rides and is crafted in leather. Besides the two-tone paint theme, the subtle dark blue and silver garnish looks all the more exquisite. Moreover, the black finish to the suspension gaiter, engine bay and exhaust components are nothing short of impressive.

Other highlighting styling details are a mask to the LED headlamp unit, shortened rear fender, downward tilted bar-end mirrors and repositioned angular number plate holder. The twin-pod instrument cluster remains the same, as does the mechanical components including the engine. The Royal Enfield Bomber 650 is powered by the 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected motor with 270-degree firing order.

The powertrain developed by Harris Performance is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 47 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,250 rpm. It is connected to a six-speed transmission with slip assist clutch as standard. As for safety, the motorcycle comes equipped with dual-channel ABS system and it uses disc brake on both ends.

It is suspended on telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Royal Enfield is preparing to introduce the BSVI compliant motors across its lineup early next year and it will involve the 650 Twins.