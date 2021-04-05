This Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Costs Rs. 20.55 Lakh

Royal Enfield Continental GT650 based Jaeger cafe racer is created by Bandit9 and is limited to just nine units

We have seen some exciting collaborations from tuners and mod shops with Royal Enfield in recent times and some of the projects really pushed the boundaries of performance, styling and aftermarket amenities. RE joined hands with Vietnam based Bandit9 to create a custom Continental GT650 and the result has been nothing short of spectacular, at least from the way it looks.

Straight out of a Star Wars flick, what has been dubbed the ‘Jaeger’ has a lot going for it when looked in detail and Bandit9 says it was made “to scratch the itch for pushing forward into the unknown”, and it could be readily seen in its promo as the rider rode fast into a forest engulfed in fire, making us wonder what it could really mean.

Nevertheless, the Jaeger has a stripped out glossy body giving an old cafe racer look. Bandit9 has added surgical grade steel front and rear cowls, along with surgical grade steel tank having 13-litre capacity, dual LED headlamps, and weather proof suede seat amongst an assortment of custom parts to transform its look. In fact, you can contact Bandit9 for transforming your Conti into a Jaeger.

Or else, it can be ordered for a price of 28,000 USD (Rs. 20.55 lakh approximately) with global shipping. However, your luck could run out as the custom motorcycle is limited to nine units. Following a bolt-on kit approach, it was endorsed to have been made out of a single billet of aluminium.

Despite the ground up design perceived from the Jaeger, no modifications to the frame have been made as the steel tubular twin cradle chassis is used. As for the custom bits and pieces, Bandit9 has used aftermarket speedometer, handlebars, front signals, front fender, surgical grade steel grips, switches and levers, steel mono block mirror, gas cap, and LED brake and rear turn signals.

It also features custom swingers extender alongside twin exhaust system and muffler. With mechanical changes and from the specs more engine cubic capacity, the Jaeger is equipped with a 658 cc parallel-twin air-cooled four-stroke cylinder engine producing 47 hp at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm.

It is paired with a six-speed transmission with a claimed top speed of 165 kmph. The Royal Enfield Continental GT650 based Jaeger has a wet weight of 198 kilograms (4 kg lighter than stock model), and gets disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks and twin coil rear suspension.