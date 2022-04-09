This Custom Royal Enfield Classic 350 Sports A Dashing Paint Job

Check out this modified Royal Enfield Classic 350, prepped by Hyderabad-based EIMOR Customs

Royal Enfield enjoys a cult-like following in India, and the brand has been seeing a lot of success in recent years. Plenty of RE motorcycle owners love to get their rides customised, and there are plenty of workshops across the country that specialise in modifying Royal Enfield bikes, like EIMOR customs.

Recently, EIMOR customs shared pictures of a modified Royal Enfield Classic 350, christened project “Monarch“. The modifications are fairly subtle though, the chief one being a brilliant paint job in royal blue colour. The paint finish is of top-notch quality, and it goes well with the retro-inspired design. As per the garage, this is the owner’s favourite colour, who had asked for a fresher appeal without any structural changes.

Other than that, the motorcycle gets a custom engine guard, which seems to be inspired by butterfly wings. We also see custom leather seats and leather knee pads, both with a kilted pattern. The chrome finish on the headlamp, engine block, fuel filler cap, rearview mirror covers, and exhaust, has been retouched to make the bike look shinier.

The stock wire-spoked wheels have been replaced by aftermarket dual-tone alloy wheels, and the tyres are new as well. This custom motorcycle also gets beautiful monarch butterflies and flowers painted on the battery cover and airbox. These are hand-drawn images, and they add to the charm of the bike. The blacked-out motorcycle frame, handlebar, and engine guard contrast well against it.

As stated prior, the mods are fairly subtle, and most of the motorcycle remains stock, including the headlight and taillight. This preserves the original old-school charm of the Classic 350. This isn’t a loud, attention-grabbing custom job, rather this is a piece of automotive art. Needless to say, we find the overall styling to be extremely tasteful.

No changes have been made to the powertrain of the motorcycle. This is the previous-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 (carburetted version), which was powered by a 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which used to belt out a peak power of 19.8 PS and a maximum torque of 28 Nm. It came paired with a 5-speed sequential transmission.