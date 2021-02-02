This Custom Royal Enfield 350 Bobber Is A Tribute To Freddie Mercury

This modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 is a tribute to Freddie Mercury, frontman of the iconic rock band, Queen

Royal Enfield motorcycles are popular among motorcycle enthusiasts, especially those who want to build a custom bike. Due to the brilliant aftermarket support the brand has in India, modifying RE bikes is quite easy, and we’ve seen people express their creativity in the most beautiful of ways. Here, we have a custom-built bobber, which started life as a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350.

This motorcycle has been built by Bulleteer Customs as a tribute to Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the iconic British rock band Queen. There are multiple ‘Mercury’ branding on the tank and one each on the shortened fenders. The bike gets spoked wheels on both ends, finished in chrome and shod with Harley-Davidson-style balloon tyres. The teal blue and white paint job, with golden pinstripes, looks absolutely amazing.

The front end gets a new single-pod analogue instrument console, along with a new handlebar. The fuel tank is new as well, and much smaller than the stock one. It gets beautiful detailing in golden paint, with an old-school filler cap on top. The single leather seat also looks beautiful and seems sculpted for adequate comfort.

The centre panels have been removed and the bike gets a new airbox with chrome plating and custom badges. The taillight and number plate are placed on the left swingarm, and the latter is mounted in a tilted fashion. The bike gets disc brakes on both wheels, along with seal protectors for the front telescopic forks.

On both the fenders, names of two iconic Queen songs have been written. At the front, there’s ‘We Will Rock You’, while at the rear, we see ‘A Kind Of Magic’. This custom-built RE bobber is a magnificent piece of art and a fitting tribute to a music legend.

Freddie Mercury was born on September 5, 1946, to Indian-Parsi parents in Zanzibar, under the birth name Farrokh Bulsara. In 1964, his family moved to London and in 1970, he formed the band, Queen. The band’s numerous hit songs and Mercury’s charismatic performances quickly saw Queen become one of the most decorated bands of all times.