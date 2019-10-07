This Custom RE Interceptor 650 Looks Subtle And Classy

The custom Interceptor features an upside-down front suspension and an aftermarket short clip-on handlebar unit

Royal Enfield launched the Interceptor 650 almost a year ago in India. It became an instant hit amongst the bike enthusiasts for its aggressive pricing and powerful twin-cylinder motor. The Interceptor 650 also became an equally popular motorcycle amongst the custom bike builders of the world for its simple design and fewer complex electronics.

We have already seen many fine examples of the custom Interceptor in the past, but this particular unit built by Bengaluru based Bulleteer Customs surely wins hearts because of its subtle but effective changes. Called the Rudra 650, the custom Interceptor 650 gets red and black paint which definitely will catch your attention in the first place.

The motorcycle also features a new Royal Enfield decal on the fuel tank which takes its inspiration from the Harley Davidson logo. Most of the parts of the motorcycle remain stock but the biggest change comes in the form of a new upside-down front shock absorber. The USD setup replaced the stock telescopic unit of the motorcycle.

The USD suspension setup most probably has been sourced from the KTM 390 Duke and will help add more stability to the front end of the motorcycle especially at triple-digit speeds. Besides the new suspension setup at the rims of the motorcycle has also been blacked out. Take a closer look, and you will also notice that the front disc brake of the motorcycle is also larger than the stock unit.

The custom Interceptor 650 also has been fitted with a shorter clip-on unit that replaced the stock handlebar of the motorcycle while it also has been fitted with a ribbed single-piece seat which goes well with the overall retro theme of the motorcycle. Lastly, the custom Interceptor also features a shorter front and rear fenders.

There are no changes made to the engine though. The custom RE Interceptor 650 is still powered by the same 647cc, twin-cylinder, air-oil cooled motor. This unit produces about 47 Bhp of peak power and 52 Nm of peak torque in stock form. The engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox also gets a slipper clutch as standard.