This Custom RE Continental GT 650 Is A Modern Day Café Racer With Retro Roots

The custom café racer features a hand-built bodywork from galvanized steel, custom exhaust system, and suspension setup

An Indonesia based custom bike builder Kromworks has recently crafted a classic café racer with modern-day styling elements. According to the owner of Kromworks, the engine is the most special part of the GT 650 and he is also smitten by the sound and beat of the motorcycle. That is also the reason why the engine is especially highlighted on this custom motorcycle.

The custom GT 650 gets a new body which is comparatively lighter than the original bodywork. The engine, in particular, gets a coat of black glossy powder to match the frame. The café racer also features a custom exhaust system crafted from stainless steel.

Apart from the new slim bodywork and exhaust system the motorcycle also has been fitted with a 17-inch custom rim shod with sticky Michelin Power RS sportbike rubber that promises to provide plenty of grip on any road conditions.

The custom GT 650 also has been fitted with a fatter 43mm KYB upside-down forks at the front and a Sachs adjustable nitrogen monoshock at the rear that replaced the stock twin shock absorber unit. The rear frame of the motorcycle has been slimmed down and is positioned higher than usual while the standard tubular swingarm has been replaced with a heavily modified unit to fit the fatter rear tyre.

The custom café racer also features a new 310 mm dual disc brake setup from Brembo with Tokico six-piston caliper at the front while the disc brake at the rear gets Tokico four-piston caliper. The motorcycle also features brake and clutch masters from Nissin.

The bodywork, in particular, is completely handbuilt from galvanized steel. The galvanized steel weighs more than aluminium but is stronger and more dent-resistant. The bodywork gets copper pearl paint with silver leaf striping finish which adds more flair and a retro appeal. To add a café racer stance the custom motorcycle stock handlebar is replaced with clip-on unit while the aluminium footpegs add a premium appeal to the motorcycle.