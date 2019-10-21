This Custom RE Classic 350 Can Blow Your Mind Away

The custom RE Classic 350 features a redesigned well padded split seat, aftermarket exhaust and an attractive paint scheme

The Hyderabad based EIMOR Customs does not need any introduction. Their premium fit and finish quality and out of the box design ideas has attracted everyone’s attention on many different occasions. Their latest build ARES, named after the Greek God of war is based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The subtle yet effective cosmetic changes and the attractive custom matte finish base paint job with gold leaf highlights surely is enough to turn heads. Talking about the changes, the custom Royal Enfield features an aftermarket 5.5-inch all-LED headlamp that replaced the stock halogen headlamp unit at the front.

Besides the new headlamp setup, the custom RE Classic 350 also gets a Thunderbird inspired front fork that helps in enhancing the muscular appeal of the motorcycle. The custom motorcycle also features an aftermarket single pod instrument cluster while the fuel tank, in particular, gets a custom ARES moniker and a unique badge as well.

The custom motorcycle has been built keeping long touring needs in mind and to enhance the overall comfort and ergonomics, the custom Classic 350 gets a well-padded redesigned seat that replaced the stock seat of the motorcycle. The custom Classic 350 also features an aftermarket handlebar as well that will help the rider while maneuvering the motorcycle within the city traffic and also on the highways.

The custom RE Classic 350 also has been fitted with a custom exhaust system from MotoTorque Beat as well that replaced the stock exhaust system. To protect the vital parts of the motorcycle from getting damaged incase of a crash the motorcycle gets a sturdy crash guard. EIMOR customs have also replaced the stock wheels of the motorcycle with 17 inch spoke wheels on both ends shod with wider tyres.

There are no other mechanical changes made to the motorcycle. The Custom Classic 350 is still powered by the same 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is capable of producing about 19.8 BHP of peak power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.