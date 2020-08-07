This Custom Mercedes X-Class Is A Rugged & Luxurious Pickup Truck

Check out this modified Mercedes-Benz X-Class, built by Pickup Design, which offers more luxury than a typical Maybach saloon

Mercedes-Benz is renowned for making some of the best luxury vehicles out there, from the tiny A-Class to the mighty GLS. The X-Class pickup truck is one of the least popular models to wear the three-point star. Here, we have a customised Mercedes X-Class, which has perhaps the best-looking cabin we’ve ever seen.

The vehicle has been modified by Pickup Design, the truck division of Carlex Design, a custom car workshop based in Poland and South Korea. The biggest highlight of the vehicle is the lovely dual-tone interior theme, with black/brown colour scheme. The gear knob, handbrake lever, floor console, and the door panels are all clad in brown leather

The dashboard gets plenty of wood inserts, and the steering wheel is partly leather and partly wood, which looks utterly brilliant. The seats are made of black leather, with brown leather lining on the bolsters. There are wooden floor mats present in the first-row and second-row seats. Overall, this pickup truck feels more luxurious than a modern Maybach!

The exterior of the X-Class has also received some changes, like the dual-tone, white-and-brown paint scheme. At the front, the grille and the bumper have been redesigned, and there is ‘Yatching’ lettering on the air dam. At the sides, the new, beautiful-looking alloy wheels draw all the attention. The bed of this X-Class has been lined with wood as well, which isn’t ideal for a pickup truck, but is great for flaunting money.

As for a regular Mercedes X-Class, it was available with three engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (164 PS/238 Nm), a 2.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (161 PS/403 Nm and 190 PS/450 Nm) and a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel (258 PS/550 Nm). Transmission options included 6-speed manual and 7-speed automatic.

The primary reason for the failure of the X-Class was the lack of sophistication. Even though it was a Mercedes-Benz, the pickup was actually a badge-engineered version of Nissan Navara. The German automaker redesigned the exterior and interior of the car, but the X-Class was still just a spruced-up Nissan, which hurt its sales.