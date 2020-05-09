This Custom Maruti Swift Enhances Visual Appeal With Add-On Body Kits

Maruti Suzuki Swift gets chrome package, roof treatment and a full body kit from Sankul Design as the accessories enhance the visual stance of the stock model

Sankul Design has come up with a range of accessories for the Swift hatchback. The firm says the project is to enhance the aesthetics of the Swift with additional accessories and improve the perceived value with minimal investment. It has divided the accessory kits into three: a body kit, chrome pack and roof treatment.

Let us look into what each kit has on offer. The body kit composes of black wheel arches, black side cladding, mud flap up front and rear, bumper corner protector in black colour, front bumper and rear bumper chins. The body kit definitely enhances the sporty stance of the hatchback and it is complemented by the chrome package and the customised roof.

The roof treatment enables glossy black treated roof, window visor and roof-mounted rear spoiler. The chrome pack does up the premium appeal of the Swift as the front grille, tail lamp, wing mirror, headlamp, shoulder line and tailgate are garnished in chrome. The custom accessories have elevated the visual stance of the popular hatchback overall and brought a dual-tone appearance.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the latest generation Swift in February 2018 at the Auto Expo and just as its predecessor, it became an instant hit. The Swift emerged as the fastest model in the country to reach one lakh sales milestone since debut and it has maintained consistent volume numbers over the years.

The BSVI compliant version of the Swift was introduced last year itself and is currently powered by a 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine. It is priced between Rs. 5.19 lakh and Rs. 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The gasoline unit develops a maximum power output of 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,200 rpm.

It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. Despite the calendar year sales in 2019 took the biggest dip in the last two decades, the Swift’s played a key role in the India-Japanese manufacturer garnering a tally of 14,85,943 units.