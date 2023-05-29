This Custom Jimny Body Kit Makes It Look Like Old Land Rover Defender

The ‘little D’ Aero Kit for the Suzuki Jimny shows how flexible the off-road SUV can be modified and it was created by a Japanese firm known as DAMD

The Suzuki Jimny has gained immense popularity in numerous global markets due to its exceptional off-road performance and affordable price point. As a result, it has garnered significant aftermarket interest, including a wide range of custom body kits. One such kit is the ‘little D’ by DAMD, designed specifically for Jimny.

The ‘little D’ body kit for the lifestyle off-roader offers two options: a complete package or individual parts that can be customised according to your preferences. Opting for the complete package also provides the choice between ‘WILDBOAR’ wheels or ‘DEAN Cross Country’ wheels, which can be selected with or without the rest of the body kit.

The ‘little D’ body kit offers numerous modifications to enhance the appearance of the stock Suzuki Jimny. These include a hood cover, mud flaps, a redesigned front bumper, a new rear bumper, an updated front grille, and distinctive custom badging. Additionally, you have the option to choose new seat covers and a number plate relocation kit, which are compatible with both the body kit and the original vehicle.

Visually, the ‘little D’ kit transforms the Suzuki Jimny into a reminiscent of the previous-generation Land Rover Defender. The green Oval ‘little D’ badge resembles the Land Rover emblem, adding a touch of resemblance. Additionally, the hood features bold ‘LITTLE: D’ lettering, enhancing the design with a hint of rugged charm.

Equipped with steel rims and high-profile off-road tyres, the modified Jimny acquires a utilitarian aesthetic while simultaneously improving its off-road performance. Overall, we find this modification truly appealing and hope to witness similar transformations on Indian roads too as the five-door Jimny will be launched early next month.

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny will derive power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. It generates a maximum power output of 105 PS and 134 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit, transferring power to all four wheels as standard.