This Custom Jawa 42 Wears Old School Café Racer Design

The Jawa 42 R.D.S gets a custom semi fairing at the front while the red and black paint scheme goes well with the dark theme of the motorcycle

There is no denying the fact that Jawa motorcycles has left a deep impact after they made their re-entry into the Indian market. Jawa motorcycles have given some tough competition to Royal Enfield which forced the segment leader to go back to their drawing board and launch some new products to regain their lost position.

After their official introduction in November last year Jawa began the deliveries of their motorcycles from April 2019 onward. As the customers started getting their hands on Jawa motorcycles many renowned custom bike builders from India have also started working on customizing the Jawa motorcycles. This latest example from Darkside customs is a perfect example of how to turn a stock Jawa 42 into an old school café racer.

If we talk about the changes this Jawa 42 gets an additional custom semi fairing at the front. The stock handlebar unit of the motorcycle has been replaced by a clip-on handlebar unit that helps to recreate the café racer aura. Darkside customs decided to keep the stock fuel tank of the motorcycle intact.

It gets a custom single seat for the rider while the pillion seat has been replaced by a café racer styled cowl. The additional side fairing of the motorcycle has been stripped completely to add a clean and lean look to the motorcycle. The rest of the body parts are left untouched and there are no other major cosmetic changes made to the custom café racer.

There are no mechanical changes made to the motorcycle either and thus it is powered by the same 293-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox churns out about 27hp of peak power and 28Nm of peak torque.

The café racer, however, gets a custom free-flow exhaust system that definitely will help improve the performance of the motorcycle. Lastly, it also gets repainted in a dark black shade with red accents all over the motorcycle which goes well with the overall dark theme of the custom motorcycle.