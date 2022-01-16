This Custom Cafe Racer Is Based On A Forgotten Classic – Yamaha Libero

Hyderabad-based EIMOR Customs recently resto-modded a Yamaha Libero, transforming it into a beautiful cafe racer motorcycle

Yamaha Libero was an entry-level motorcycle that used to be popular among young enthusiasts back in the early 2000s. However, it was a bare-basic bike, and as competition grew, it faded into obscurity and was discontinued around 2010. That said, there are a few people who still have one in their garage, preserved, restored, and/or modified.

EIMOR Customs of Hyderabad recently shared pictures of their new project, which was based on a Yamaha Libero. The owner of the motorcycle wanted to revive it, as it was his first-ever motorcycle, and thus it had a lot of sentimental value. The people at the workshop not only restored the bike, but they also customised it as per the owner’s liking into a beautiful cafe racer.

At the front, we see a new headlight with a protective grille, along with a pair of aftermarket turn indicators. The front fender is new as well, shorter than the stock unit, and the rear mudguard is also a short, aftermarket unit. Bar-end mirrors have been installed on the handlebar, which look extremely cool, and the instrument console is also new.

A custom single-piece seat has been installed here, with a cowl-like tail end that gets an integrated taillight. The fuel tank sports dark green paint with yellow pinstripes, while the side panels have been painted black and grey with yellow pinstripes. The rest of the motorcycle has been blacked out almost entirely, including the engine assembly.

The wire-spoked wheels have been restyled, and block-patterns tyres have been installed on the motorcycle. We also see a custom tyre hugger on the rear tyre and a new sump guard. It also gets a custom upswept exhaust, which looks very premium. Overall, we love the look of this Yamaha Libero-based cafe racer bike.

Yamaha Libero is powered by a 106 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine, mated to a 4-speed transmission. This powerplant used to generate 7.7 PS and 7.8 Nm back in the day, which is fairly peppy all things considered. However, this four-stroke engine lacked the raw power of its two-stroke predecessor – RX100.