This Custom-Built Royal Enfield Classic Signals Is An Automotive Beauty

Here, we have a beautiful-looking Royal Enfield Classic 350, which has been masterfully customised by Jaipur-based Rajputana Customs

Royal Enfield enjoys a cult-like fan following in India. Thanks to the brand’s popularity, RE motorcycles have extremely strong aftermarket support, with plenty of workshops and garages all over the country that specialise in working on Royal Enfield bikes. As such, it is very easy to customise an RE motorcycle, and plenty of enthusiasts have done it over the years.

We recently stumbled across pictures of a beautiful-looking customised Royal Enfield Classic 350 (seemingly the Signals Edition), prepped by Jaipur-based Rajputana customs. The workshop has made plenty of noteworthy changes to enhance the aesthetics of the motorcycle. Starting at the front, we see an aftermarket headlight with a black grille cover, along with thicker upper fork covers.

The front fender has been removed completely, baring the front tyre to the elements. The motorcycle even gets a new handlebar, which gets custom bar-end weights. The fuel tank seems unaltered, sporting the stock 3D Royal Enfield logo and a Signals serial number. The motorcycle also gets a custom bobber-style single seat, which looks quite pretty.

The side boxes have been customised as well, now looking more rugged. The rear shockers are aftermarket units, with custom-built mounts for them. The rear fender is new too, now mounted on the swingarm. Also, we see custom plates on the engine cover and crank cover here, along with custom footpegs and a custom kick starter.

The exhaust is a custom straight-pipe unit, sporting an insulated wrap and golden-finished exhaust tip. The bike also gets blacked-out wire-spoked wheels, shod with balloon-type tyres. The airbox has been removed, leaving the custom air filter exposed, which uplifts the overall aesthetics of the motorcycle. The front brake and clutch levers are custom-built, featuring beautifully crafted patterns.

We’re quite impressed with the workmanship of Rajputana Customs. This particular model is the previous-generation RE Classic 350, powered by a 346cc, air-cooled, pushrod-actuated, single-cylinder engine. In stock condition, this powerplant had a peak power of 19.36 PS and a maximum torque of 28 Nm on tap, and it came mated to a 5-speed transmission.