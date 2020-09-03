This Custom Body Kit Turns The Toyota Fortuner Into A Lexus LX Lookalike

The Toyota Fortuner is currently priced from Rs 28.66 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and rivals the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 etc

The Fortuner is undoubtedly one of the most popular cars that Toyota retails in the Indian market, and the carmaker is all set to introduce a mid-life refresh for the 7-seat premium SUV in the country soon. However, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is yet to confirm the launch news of the Fortuner facelift, and for now, the current model lives on.

While the facelifted model will feature some minor cosmetic updates over the pre-facelift version, the changes will certainly not be as drastic as this custom body kit, which has transformed this Toyota Fortuner’s front fascia to look like the Lexus LX. The modification has been performed by Coimbatore-based KitUp Automotive modification house.

The conversion looks neat given the fact that the Toyota’s massive front houses the Lexus LX-inspired massive front grille pretty well. The giant grille features multiple horizontal slates, and takes the Fortuner’s road presence a notch higher. While the front grille is center of attention here, the custom kit also includes a redesigned front bumper with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs just like Lexus LX.

The SUV also gets custom side skirts, along with a matching add-on that has been fitted to the rear bumper. It might not look like it, but this 2017MY Toyota Fortuner sits on 20-inch alloy wheels that are much bigger than the stock 18 inchers. This is because the larger alloy wheels feature the same design as the OEM alloy wheels that Toyota offers the Fortuner with.

As of now, Toyota offers the Fortuner with 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine produces 163.7 hp of maximum power at 5,200 rpm, and 245 Nm peak torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 2.8-litre oil burner makes 174.5 hp at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm (MT) – 450 Nm (AT) torque between 1400 – 2600 rpm.

The petrol-powered Fortuner can only be had with a 2WD setup, while the higher-end diesel trims get an optional 4×4 configuration. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed automatic on both the petrol and the diesel models.