This Custom Bajaj Pulsar 220 Will Remind You Of The Bygone Era

If someone hides the Bajaj logo on the engine crankcase it will be impossible to tell that this was once a Bajaj Pulsar 220F

This particular custom Bajaj Pulsar 220F by bike builder Rudy Gunawan of Indonesia has definitely caught our attention. The motorcycle that you see in the images will remind you of retro motorcycles of the ’60s and 70’s era and is one of the finest examples of a modified Pulsar 220F model that we have seen to date.

Save for the Bajaj logo on the crankcase of the engine it is hard to recognize that this was once a stock Pulsar 220F. The motorcycle features custom-made front and rear fenders, a completely different fuel tank, a green radiator shroud with the ‘220’ sticker, a circular headlamp, a stylish single-piece leather saddle, different set of tyres wrapped around aftermarket black alloy wheels and an old school taillight with chrome casing.

If you look towards the front profile of the motorcycle, you will notice retro-looking round halogen headlamps followed by a simple analogue instrument cluster that most probably has been borrowed from the Honda Z-series moped. The clip-on handlebar of the stock motorcycle is replaced with a single-piece handlebar.

The fuel tank is also new but gets a fibreglass cladding on top. The custom motorcycle builder has retained the 220F exhaust canister and additionally, it also gets a copper-coloured exhaust downtube.

If we talk about its hardware, the custom Pulsar 220F still retains the stock conventional telescopic front suspension and twin-sided nitrox absorbers at the rear. If you take a closer look, you will also notice that the custom motorcycle’s rear subframe has also been replaced with a custom unit and it even gets a new swingarm as well.

The stock front single disc brake of the motorcycle has also been replaced with double disc brakes at the front while the rear profile still retains the single disc brake. We have to admit that the custom bike builder wanted to experiment with the retro classic theme and it definitely turned out to be the right choice for them.