This Custom Bajaj Avenger 220 Bobber Gets Buddha-Inspired Mods

Pune-based VP Designs has customised a Bajaj Avenger 220, giving it a sweet new paint job and plenty of other modifications

Bajaj Avenger 220 is one of the most capable cruiser motorcycles in the Indian market, and it’s also quite affordable. Although it looks fairly handsome, especially in its current avatar, some aftermarket tinkering can surely make it way more attractive! We recently came across a customised Bajaj Avenger 220, which features some very interesting modifications.

Built by Pune-based VP Designs, this custom Avenger has been inspired by the Buddha and named ‘Samsara’, referring to the cycle of death and rebirth. The bike features a black and blue colour scheme, with a beautiful Buddha motif crafted on the fuel tank. There are plenty of other changes as well, like a round aftermarket LED headlamp and a restyled front fender.

The front suspension now consists of long USD forks, and the fuel tank (with offset filler cap) is new as well. The bike also gets a new flat handlebar with custom grips, while the speedometer has been moved to the right side of the tank. We also see a bobber-style single seat here. The low handlebars, along with the low seating and forward-set footpegs, give the motorcycle a typical cruiser-style riding position.

The tail section of the bike has been chopped off, and we see a swingarm-mounted rear fender here. The taillight and rear numberplate holder have been placed on the left swingarm. Interestingly, the front numberplate is mounted on the right front fork. The turn indicators are aftermarket units as well, and they are smaller than the stock units.

We also see custom wire-spoke wheels, black with blue rim-tape, which look very cool. The footpegs are also custom units, and the bike gets a new bash plate that covers the engine completely from the front. We also see a custom dual exhaust, with sporty blue highlights at the tips.

No details about any performance mods were provided, so we’re not sure if any have been installed. In its latest iteration, a stock Bajaj Avenger 220 gets a 220cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 19.03 PS and 17.55 Nm on tap, mated to a 5-speed transmission.