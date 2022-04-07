This Blacked-Out Royal Enfield Classic 500-Based Bobber Looks Lovely

Hyderabad-based EIMOR Customs recently built a Royal Enfield Classic 500-based custom bobber, which looks absolutely brilliant

In India, Royal Enfield enjoys a cult-like following among motorcycle enthusiasts. Also, many RE motorcycle owners love to customise their rides, and we’ve seen plenty of modified examples over the years. All across India, there are plenty of garages that specialise in customising Royal Enfield bikes, and one of the famous names among them is EIMOR Customs.

EIMOR Customs recently shared images of their latest project, named ‘Kondeti’. It is a beautiful-looking single-seater bobber, based on Royal Enfield Classic 500. The motorcycle gets a custom all-black paint job, with the engine assembly being blacked out too. This gives it a stealthy overall look. The aftermarket multispoke alloy wheels are all-black as well, matching the rest of the bike.

At the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlight and a new fender. The headlamp cowl has been removed, giving the bike a much cleaner look now, and the instrument cluster arrangement is different. The fuel tank gets silver pinstripes at the sides, along with the project’s name branding in silver. The garage’s name can be seen on the battery cover, and there’s ‘500’ banding on the side boxes.

The stock seats have been replaced by a custom single seat. The rear fender is a custom-made unit as well, and the rear turn indicators are now mounted near the rear shock absorbers. The stock taillight has been removed, and an aftermarket one has been installed, positioned on the left swingarm.

The numberplate holder is an aftermarket unit as well, and it too has been placed on the left swingarm. The motorcycle gets a custom pea-shooter exhaust, which gets a matte black finish. Save for the exhaust, we’re not sure if any modifications have been done to the powertrain of this custom-built Royal Enfield bobber.

RE Classic 500 was discontinued in the Indian market back in 2020. It used to be powered by a 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which belted out a maximum power of 27.57 PS and a peak torque of 41.3 Nm. This powerplant came paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.