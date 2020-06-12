This Benelli TNT 300 Has Been Modified To Resemble Ducati Monster

No changes have been made to this bike’s motor, and the 300 cc in-line twin-cylinder motor still produces 38.26 PS of power at 11,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm

The Benelli TNT 300 is one of the most affordable Benelli motorcycles offered in the Indian market, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.99 lakh. While not many would argue against the fact that the naked streetfighter is indeed, a good looking bike. There is no stopping modification houses from taking it a step further.

The modification has been done by Sans Moto Shop, located in Karol Bagh, New Delhi. While the changes made to the motorcycle are subtle, it has been tastefully modified to look like a much expensive Ducati Monster.

The changes made to the bike include an all-new LED headlamp, a new handlebar with bar end mirrors, a red stripe sticker for the front tyre and a carbon fiber sticker on the fuel tank. While the standard Benelli TNT 300 gets a single underbelly exhaust, this customised bike has been equipped with carbon fiber under-seat dual exhausts.

The black paint scheme with contrasting red elements looks absolutely delicious, and gives this TNT 300 a sporty appeal. As mentioned in the video, the total customisation cost of this motorcycle is around Rs 25,000 – 30,000. It should be noted that no changes have been made to the bike’s powertrain, and the modifications are limited to visual upgrades.

Powering the Benelli TNT 300 is a 300 cc, in-line twin cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, 8 valves, DOHC motor that belts out 38.26 PS of maximum power at 11,500 rpm, while the peak torque output is rated at 26.5 Nm, and is available at 10,000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike comes equipped with a steel trestle frame, and it gets inverted telescopic forks up front, along with an off-seat monoshock setup at the rear. The braking power comes from 260 mm twin petal discs up front, and a 240 mm rear petal disc coupled with dual-channel ABS. In terms of equipment on offer, the bike is pretty bare bones. It gets LED lighting, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.