This Beautiful Scrambler Is Actually A Kawasaki Ninja 250

Check out this beautiful, custom-made Kawasaki Ninja 250 Scrambler, built by Indonesia-based Brilliant Custom

Kawasaki Ninja 250 is an extremely popular entry-level motorcycle, sold in a few international markets. Due to its relatively affordable price and peppy performance, it is quite popular among enthusiasts. A lot of these enthusiasts love to customise their bikes as well! Here, we have one such Ninja 250, which has been transformed into a new-retro scrambler.

The motorcycle has been built by Brilliant Custom, a motorcycle workshop in Indonesia. The design sports plenty of changes, which we shall discuss below. At the front end, we see an aftermarket round LED headlight, new USD front forks, a shorter front fender, and a custom numberplate holder. The motorcycle also gets a new, single-piece handlebar, with round rear-view mirrors.

The fuel tank is new, and sports a custom paint job, in red, white and black. It also gets a retro-style fuel-filler cap. The same paint scheme is extended to the centre panel as well. The frame is painted grey, and the seat is a new, single-piece unit with brown leather. The tail end is completely new, featuring a new fender, round taillight, and custom numberplate holder.

The turn indicators are custom as well, and the exhaust system gets a new end can. The bike also gets wire-spoke wheels on both ends, shod with knobby tyres. The front wheel gets two flower-pattern discs, while the rear disc brake seems to be stock. The instrument console is now a single pod, semi-digital unit.

In the Indonesian market, Kawasaki Ninja 250 is powered by 249cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is capable of generating a maximum power of 39 PS (at 12,500 rpm) and a peak torque of 23.5 Nm (at 10,000 rpm). This motor comes paired with a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with slipper and assist clutch offered as standard.

In India, Kawasaki Ninja 250 was launched in 2009, and then discontinued in 2013. It was replaced by the Ninja 300, which was discontinued near the end of 2019, before the BS6 emission norms came into the effect. Ninja 300 is set to return to the Indian market soon in its BS6 avatar, likely sometime during this year.