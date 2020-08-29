This Bajaj Discover-Based Cafe Racer Was Built For Just Rs. 70,000!

Check out this rad-looking Bajaj Discover 135, which has been modified into a cafe racer with custom metal bodywork

Bajaj Discover was quite a popular entry-level commuter motorcycle in India, with a production run of almost 16 years. Sadly, the motorcycle was discontinued earlier this year, when the BS6 emission norms came into effect. Over the years, the bike was available with many different engine options – 100cc, 125cc, 135cc, and 150cc. It also had a touring variant, which had a sporty-looking half-fairing.

With such great popularity in the market, we’re bound to see a few modified examples every now and then, right? Well, the one we have here is a little more special. Built by Kunwar Customs, a custom garage based in Jaipur, this Bajaj Discover 135 has been extensively customised into a beautiful cafe racer.

The video below, posted by a YouTube Channel named Throttle 98, shows us the motorcycle in all its glory. Some parts of this custom-built cafe racer were sourced from other bikes, like the wheels, front forks, and rear monoshock from a 2018 Yamaha FZ16, and the speedometer from a Bajaj Avenger. The fuel tank is hand-built, and has been sculpted to look quite muscular.

The handlebars are also custom clip-on units, and have mounted low on the front forks. Interestingly, the fuel tank, rear seat cowl, and centre panel have all been constructed out of metal rather than plastic. The exhaust pipe has been wrapped neatly, and there is an Autobots logo on the centre panel. Other than that, the bike also gets bar-end mirrors, LED taillight, and smaller front and rear fenders.

While a 135cc engine might seem a little too small to be any fun, that not really the case. This air-cooled, single-cylinder, ‘DTS-i‘motor could generate a maximum power of 13.1 PS and 11.8 Nm of peak torque. It came paired to a 4-speed sequential gearbox as standard. Although not a fire-breather, this powertrain offered decent performance for its segment.

The custom exhaust system lends it a brilliant, bass-heavy sound, which adds a lot of character to the motorcycle, sure to bring a smile on to the riders face every time the throttle is opened. The cost of this modification was around Rs. 70,000, not including the motorcycle, which had to be brought in by the customers.