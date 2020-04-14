This Bajaj Avenger Is Modified Into A Much Expensive Harley Davidson

Bajaj retails the entry-level Avenger Street 160 at a price of Rs 93,677, whereas the entry-level Harley Davidson in India costs over five times more

The Bajaj Avenger is currently the most affordable cruiser motorcycle in India, and there are no two ways about the bike’s popularity in the country. On the other hand, the American two-wheeler manufacturer Harley Davidson makes one of the finest cruisers in the world, and hence prices its bikes accordingly.

What do you do when you originally dreamt of buying a Harley Davidson, but had to settle for a Bajaj Avenger due budget restraints? This modification shop in Delhi has a solution for you. A video has been uploaded on YouTube detailing all the customisations that the Avenger Street 220 has gone through to be turned into a Harley Davidson, take a look –

The bike sports a dual-tone military green and yellow paint scheme, and also gets a custom two-piece brown coloured seat, unlike the single-piece seat seen on the stock Avenger. The modified bike comes equipped with a redesigned fuel tank, along with custom mud guards on both the ends.

Apart from that, the said Avenger has been equipped with a wider rear tyre than it originally came with, while it also gets a raised handlebar. The most notable change is the Assault Barrel Exhaust that has been added to the bike, and it makes the bike sound insane!

Do note that the modifications made to the said bike are limited to visual enhancements, meaning that the engine remains stock. This Avenger Street 220 draws power from a 22 0cc, single-cylinder, DTS-i, oil-cooled engine that has a maximum power output rated at 19.03 PS, which is available at 8,400 rpm, along with a 17.5 Nm of peak torque, which is available at at 7,000 pm. The said engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj retails the entry-level Avenger Street 160 at a starting price of Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom), while the two-wheeler manufacturer is yet to launch the BS6-compliant version of the flagship Avenger Street 220, which will take place once the ongoing COVID-19 situation improves. Bajaj is expected to price the BS6 Street 220 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.15 lakh.