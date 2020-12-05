This All-Black Tata Harrier Pickup Truck Rendering Looks Rad!

The Tata Harrier is built on the Land Rover Jaguar-derived Omega Arc platform, and so will be the upcoming three-row version of the SUV called Gravitas

The Tata Harrier is undoubtedly one of the best-looking mass-market SUVs available in the Indian market today, all credits to its bold and muscular stance, as well as sleek styling. The Harrier is the first car to be built on Tata’s Impact Design 2.0 language, and is based on the Omega Arc platform, derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture.

The modular platform can also be used to spawn a slightly longer car, and will soon give birth to the three-row Gravitas. However, the guys at XLR8 have been a little more aspirational, and have imagined a pickup truck based on the Tata Harrier, and to be honest, the digital rendering looks too cool.

The all-black Harrier pickup truck sports the same front-end as the Harrier, as well as a similar side profile until the C-pillar. The C-pillar is actually similar to the D-pillar seen on the Gravitas, which was revealed at this year’s Auto Expo. That being said, a loading deck has been added to the car thereafter.

The pickup truck sits on new and wider alloy wheels, wrapped in beefy off-road tyres. The tyres do enhance the appeal of the pickup truck, and give it a proper stance. The pickup seems to be based on the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, with a few additional chrome elements blacked out to make it look more rugged.

While we would love to see this rendering turn into a reality, Tata Motors has no plans of launching a pickup truck based on the Harrier as of now. On the other hand, the Harrier-based seven-seat Gravitas is all set to make its debut in the first quarter of next year. While the Gravitas will have the same 2,741 mm long wheelbase and 1,894 mm width as the Harrier, the former will be 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller than the five-seat SUV.

Powering the Gravitas will likely be the same FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as the Harrier, that belts out 170 PS &350 Nm, and can be had with either a 6-speed MT or an optional 6-speed torque converter auto. Tata also previously confirmed that it will introduce a 1.5-litre direct-injection four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with the Gravitas, with a power output of about 150 PS.