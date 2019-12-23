This All-Black Kia Mohave SUV Grabs Attention With Ease

Kia Mohave full-size SUV has been given black treatment in South Korea and it looks jaw-dropping from every angle

Kia’s Mohave sold in the Korean market has received an exclusive blacked-out treatment. It is yet unknown whether the all-black finish is straight out of the factory or done up by an enthusiastic owner or not. Nevertheless, it looks mean and most importantly draws attention as you could see in the images.

The South Korean auto major does offer the Mohave in different trim levels with a number of paint jobs and accents for the customers to choose from. The chrome or silver painted elements have all been finished in black this time around and you would not complain about it, or, at least we would not.

The signature Kia front grille is already in its aggressive design state in the Mohave compared to other SUVs sold by the brand and it has been further enhanced with the glossy black finish. The grille is complemented by the blackened front bumper, headlamp inserts, black fog lamps, air intake and skid plate.

The beautifully designed alloy wheels are also treated in black colour while the rear end backs up the similar theme. The black inserts on the wraparound LED tail lamps are another worthy addition. For the folks looking for something like a Mohave, the eight-seater Telluride has a wider footprint across the globe.

It is expected to get black treatment as well sometime in the second half of next year for countries in North America. The production Mohave is based on Mohave Masterpiece concept and it has a sumptuous interior featuring a two-tone theme, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, upmarket cabin finish and so on.

Riding on the wave of momentum created by the Seltos, which was the most sold SUV in the country last month with more than 14,000 unit sales, Kia is preparing to launch its second product, as the Grand Carnival MPV will be introduced to take on premium MPVs like the Toyota Innova Crysta and it could be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine.