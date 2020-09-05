This All-Black Hyundai Creta With Subtle Modifications Looks Stunning

This modified Hyundai Creta features some subtle cosmetic changes like new alloy wheels, an all-black theme etc that make it look ravishing

Hyundai launched the new-gen Creta in the Indian market about a few months ago, and the mid-size SUV quickly climbed to the top of the sales charts. The 2020 Creta has received an overwhelming response so far, and the car went on to become the best-selling SUV in the country last month.

The 2020 Creta’s design has been kept in line with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness theme. The bold styling draws a divided opinion, but it’s a fact that the new Creta’s design certainly makes a statement. However, there are always a few that aren’t satisfied with the package, and want their car to look unique.

Here is one modified Hyundai Creta finished in black, and equipped with aftermarket forged alloy wheels, which, to be fair, enhance the car’s sportiness appeal. The “Lightning Arch” C pillar that otherwise comes in a silver shade, has also been painted black. On the other hand, the brake calipers have been finished in red, and this subtle contrasting element surely looks eye-catchy.

The front end features a single red strip, running across the entire length of the grille, which breaks the monotonous all-black front fascia. At the rear, the CRETA badging has been removed from the tailgate in order to give it a neat appearance. As this Creta is right now in Pete’s garage, it is expected that its ECU has been remapped to give it a performance boost, atleast by 5-10%.

Talking about the Creta stock engine, the SUV is currently offered with three different powertrains – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that generates 115 PS and 144 Nm; a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor unit that belts out 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque; as well as a 1.5-litre diesel motor rated at 115 PS/250 Nm.

The SUV’s equipment list consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, an 8-speaker audio system by Bose, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, smart air purifier, paddle shifters as well as drive mode select.

The Hyundai Creta is currently priced between Rs 9.99 lakh, and Rs 17.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV puts up against the likes of Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, MG Hector, as well as its cousin, the Kia Seltos in the country.