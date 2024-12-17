This 7-Seater Toyota SUV Previews Upcoming Affordable Fortuner

The Toyota Hilux Rangga 7-seater SUV is expected to give rise to a more affordable Fortuner based on the low-cost IMV platform

As we previously predicted, Toyota has taken its rugged Hilux platform in a new direction, transforming it into a seven-seat SUV tailored for families. Known as the Hilux Rangga in Indonesia, this reimagined vehicle features a fully enclosed cabin and a practical three-row seating layout, compared to the regular Hilux Champ affordable pickup.

The SUV conversion comes from Indonesian coachbuilder New Armada, renowned for crafting custom bus bodies. In collaboration with Toyota Astra Motor, the modified Hilux Rangga will be sold as a fully assembled vehicle in Indonesia. Following its prototype debut in October, Toyota has now released images of the production-spec version, setting the stage for its official release early next year.

Designers have retained the familiar front fascia of the Hilux Champ truck but introduced a completely new rear section from the B-pillar back. The SUV’s boxy rear design, extended roofline with roof rails, and sizeable tailgate give it a utilitarian yet purposeful appearance. Vertical taillights, rugged black cladding and distinctive six-spoke alloy wheels add to its appeal.

Inside, the Toyota Hilux Rangga SUV offers a 2+3+2 seating configuration for seven passengers. Engine options include a 2.0-litre petrol unit producing 137 hp or a 2.4L turbodiesel making 148 hp, paired with manual or automatic transmissions. With a starting price below Rp400,000,000 (Rs. 21.22 lakh), the Hilux Rangga SUV is positioned as a cost-effective alternative to pricier models like the Toyota Fortuner.

The Toyota Hilux Rangga sits on the low-cost IMV platform, which underpins the Hilux and Fortuner. Toyota made waves at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show with its IMV 0 concept, emphasising flexibility, affordability and customisation. Built on the modular platform, the IMV 0 supports various body styles and configurations, enabling Toyota to explore diverse vehicle designs.

This platform is expected to inspire a more cost-effective version of the Fortuner, targeting emerging markets with its adaptable and budget-friendly approach and India could be one among them. Expected to be christened the Land Cruiser FJ, it will have an overall length of around 4.5 meters in length and may share wheelbase with the Fortuner.