This 2020 BMW X7 Has Been Turned Into A Monster

The X7 SUV is the latest BMW product to be modified by Alpina, the German manufacturer that develops high-performance version of BMW cars

The X7 is BMW’s flagship SUV, and the Bavarian carmaker hasn’t left a lot of scope for improvement. However, Alpina begs to differ. For those of you who aren’t aware about Alpina Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH & Co. KG, it is an automobile manufacturing company based in Buchloe, Germany that develops and sells high-performance versions of BMW cars.

This time around, Alpina has revealed its own version of the BMW X7, that has been named ‘BMW Alpina XB7’. The car is based on the range-topping M50i variant of the X7, which comes equipped with a 4.4-litre V8 turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 530 hp of max power and 750 Nm of peak torque in its stock state.

Alpina has tuned the said engine to deliver 621 hp power at 5,500 to 6,500 rpm, and 800 Nm of torque which will be available between 2,000 to 5,000 rpm. This increase in output has brought down the stock X7 M50i’s 0 – 100 km/h time from 4.7 seconds to 4.2 seconds, while the factory speed limit of 250 km/h has been increased to 290 km/h.

Alpina has also equipped the XB7 with two-axle air springs, a neutral damper setup, unique Alpina dome-bulkhead strut and reinforced torsion struts. When the Sport mode is engaged, or as the speed crosses 160 km/h, the ride height will automatically lower by 20 mm. It will further lower 20 mm when the speedo reads 250 km/h.

These automatic adjustments help lowers the SUV’s centre of gravity, thereby improving its driving dynamics. Alpina is also offering massive 23-inch multi-spoke forged alloy wheels with the car, wrapped in custom Pirelli rubber.

In terms of design, the XB7 gets a new front apron that Alpina claims reduces uplift to improve high-speed stability. The SUV has also been fitted with an Alpina sports quad-exhaust system, as well as a new rear skid plate with small fin-like structures.

Inside the cabin, the car sports an Alpina sport steering wheel that’s finished in hand-sewn premium Lavalina leather, and feature Alpina’s trademark blue and green contrast stitching. It also gets a crystal glass iDrive controller bearing the Alpina emblem.