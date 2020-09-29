These Features Make New Mahindra Thar A True Off-Roader

2020 Mahindra Thar will go on sale on October 2 with a revised design, a brand new cabin and improved off-roading characteristics

Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the new generation Thar in the domestic market on October 2 and it will be offered in AX and LX variants pertaining to adventure and lifestyle needs respectively. The second generation Thar has been put through some tough off-roading tests by us and we are impressed by its capabilities. See it in action in the video linked below!

So what makes the new Mahindra Thar a true off-roader? The homegrown UV specialist has added mechanical improvements and firstly, the suspension deserves a mention. The old leaf spring unit has been ditched in favour of an independent wishbones up front and multi-link rear suspension. The system aids in better ride quality on and off the road along with better responsiveness.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar continues to have the shift-on-fly low range transfer case with three driving options namely 2H, 4H and 4L. As standard, the off-roader comes with mechanically locking differential at the rear for providing better traction even on slipper surfaces. Another thing to notice is the electronically controlled brake locking differential.

This really comes alive during low grip conditions while the ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with rollover mitigation, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, electric driveline disconnect for easy transitions from 4WD to 2WD are other major highlights that enhance the off-roading characteristics of the upcoming Mahindra Thar.

The class-leading water wading capacity of 625 mm, up to 226 mm ground clearance, approach angle of 42 degrees, departure angle of 37 degrees and the break over angle of 27 degrees further aid in the Mahindra Thar becoming a better off-roader. As for the performance, the Thar uses a new 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine.

The former TGDi unit produces a maximum power output of 150 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque when paired with a six-speed manual transmission or 320 Nm when linked to a six-speed torque converter AT. The oil-burner kicks out 130 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm at 1,600-2,800 rpm. It is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.