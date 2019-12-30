These 7 Cars Will Be Showstoppers At 2020 Auto Expo – Kia Sonet To New XUV500

Several auto manufacturers have opted out of participating at Auto Expo 2020 but there will be at least 7 showstoppers in the form of Vitara Brezza Facelift to Skoda Compact SUV

The Auto Expo, which is being held in Greater Noida for the last three years, is losing out on its popularity with time. 2016 saw several carmaker giants, including Volkswagen, opting out of the Expo. The Auto Expo 2020 will see an even lower turnout, with carmakers like Honda and BMW deciding to not participate in the country’s largest exposition. Still, there are at least 7 models that can be rightfully called the blockbusters to look out for. Here’s a list of these upcoming cars at Auto Expo 2020.

1. Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift

The country’s most loved sub-4-metre SUV is about to get a pretty comprehensive facelift after 4 years of existence. The Brezza has started facing the heat from fresher models like the Hyundai Venue. Moreover, its 1.3-litre diesel engine will be axed ahead of the advent of the stricter BS6 norms. All this has led the carmaker to decide to update its hot-selling SUV with some new styling cues and a different engine. Spy images have so far shown that the Brezza facelift will carry an updated bumper and a new upper grille.

Also, under the hoot, the SUV will feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will come from the Ciaz. This is the same K-series motor that also powers the Ertiga.

The new engine will be available with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. Also, the carmaker will make use of its SHVS mild-hybrid system to optimize the fuel efficiency. Finally, the compact SUV could even get some additional features to further impress the car buying lot.

2. Kia Sonet

Kia is likely to pull a surprise in the form of a near-production concept of its upcoming sub-4-metre SUV. Expected to be called Kia Sonet, the sub-4-metre model will aplenty with the Hyundai Venue. The new model will go on to rival the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift, Tata Nexon facelift, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and even the Hyundai Venue.

While the compact SUV will share many body panels with the Venue, it will have the signature Tiger Nose front grille. It could even have a slightly different multi-tier headlight arrangement as compared to the Venue. While the Kia Sonet will share its platform and the bodyshell with the Hyundai Venue, the several unique styling elements should help the carmaker distinguish its compact SUV from the Hyundai sibling.

The engine options will be shared with the Venue, which means the new model would have the same 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine outputting 118 bhp and 172 Nm, 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 114 Nm and a 1.4-litre turbo diesel motor developing 89 bhp and 220 Nm. All these motors will be BSVI-compliant.

3. New Hyundai Creta

The 2020 Auto Expo will also mark the debut of the all-new Hyundai Creta. It may be noted here that the current Creta, which has been on sale since 2015, has lost its numero uno status to the Kia Seltos. Hence, the Korean carmaker plans to introduce an all-new model in order to rekindle the sales performance of the popular SUV brand.

The India-spec all-new Hyundai Creta will be based on the ix25 sold abroad, but would come with different engine options and features list in accordance with the Indian market. Underpinning the new-gen Hyundai Creta will be the same platform that forms the base of the Kia Seltos.

In all likelihood, the new model would even share the engine options with its cousin, which means that the next-gen Creta would offer a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine options. The new model could even come with some segment-best features like a dual-zone climate control unit. The market launch of the new-gen Hyundai Creta would take place soon after the new model’s debut at Auto Expo 2020.

4. New Mahindra Scorpio

The 2020 Auto Expo will also mark the debut of the next generation Mahindra Scorpio. Like the Creta, even the Scorpio has faced a lot of heat from the arrival of new models. The low sales and the upcoming safety and emission norms have pushed the homegrown carmaker to quicken up the development of the next generation model. The new Scorpio will be based on an all-new platform that will be shared with a range of new models, including the Mahindra Thar.

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that will comply with BS6 emission norms. The new motor will be BSVI-compliant and should offer higher performance and refinement than the current version. The new-gen Scorpio will offer a modern design that would have some cues of the current model. The next-gen Scorpio will even offer an automatic option that should help the SUV capitalize on the increasing demand for automatic cars.

5. New Mahindra Thar

Another all-new model that will debut at the Auto Expo 2020 is the next generation Mahindra Thar. The new SUV will be both longer and wider than the current model. The new version will be underpinned by an all-new ladder-frame architecture that should lead to better dynamics and increased crash protection. The platform will be shared with the new Scorpio. Also, there are good chances that the new model will offer a higher ground clearance and improved approach/departure angles.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will have an all-new bodyshell that will retain the retro theme of the current model. On the inside, the new Thar will have a more car-like feel due to a more

sophisticated dashboard. The new Thar will be powered by a new BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that will even power the new Scorpio. However, the base variant will be sold with a BS6-compliant 2.5-litre oil-burner of the current model.

6. Tata H2X

Another blockbuster model coming in at the Auto Expo 2020 will be the Tata H2X, which was earlier known as the Hornbill. The new model will be a cross-hatchback that debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The production model will be slotted below the Altroz and above the Tiago. The production version should launch later next year and will go on to rival the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.

The Tata H2X will be underpinned by the same ALFA modular platform as the Altroz. There are good chances that the new model would even share the 1.2-litre petrol engine option with the company’s first-ever B2-segment hatchback. The new model will be signed in accordance with the IMPACT 2.0 design language.

7. Skoda Vision IN concept

Skoda Auto will showcase its compact SUV for India for the first time ever at the Auto Expo 2020. The new model will be previewed as the Vision IN concept and will be underpinned by the company’s all-new MQB A0 IN platform. The new model will be the first product of the Skoda Auto India’s 2.0 project. As confirmed by the company earlier, the new model will launch in India in the first-half of 2021.

Basically, the new model will spawn out an India-spec version of the Skoda Kamiq that will go on to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The MQB AO IN platform will be developed specifically for the Indian market. The Skoda Vision IN concept SUV will be 4.26 metre (4260 mm) long.