These 6 Popular ICE SUVs Getting Electric Guises In India: Details

Car manufacturers are planning to launch their existing SUVs with an all-electric powertrain. The list includes Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Punch EV, Mahindra XUV700 EV and more

The Indian automotive industry is slowly and steadily moving towards electrification. In line with this, car manufacturers are working on a slew of new electric vehicles. Along with this, the electrification of the existing line-up is a part of the plan. We already have examples where the ICE SUV has got an electric powertrain by modifying the existing platform or adopting a compatible EV platform. Let’s have a look at the existing SUVs which will be launched in the electric guise in India.

1. Tata Punch EV

Currently a hot-selling product in the Indian market, the Tata Punch will soon get a CNG-powered version. In addition to this, a fully electric powertrain is also on the cards. It will be based on the brand’s Gen 2 Sigma architecture, which is a more electric-friendly version of the Alfa platform, currently doing duty on conventionally powered vehicle.

As per media reports, Tata Motors will launch the four-wheeler around by the end of 2023. The design will remain the same for the most part except for some electric-specific touches such as blue accents, a blanked-off front grille and more. The claimed range of the electric Punch will be anywhere around the 300 kilometres mark using a battery pack of 30kWh approx.

2. Hyundai Creta EV

One of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta will also get a fully electric powertrain. Spied a couple of times on test runs, the EV will be launched in 2025. Going by the spy images, the design seems to be identical; however, we expect some changes in the final production-spec model.

The details about the battery capacity are still unknown, while there are reports claiming that it could use the powertrain from the Kona EV. If this is true, the 39.2kWh battery pack will deliver a range of around 400 kilometres on a single charge.

3. Mahindra XUV700 EV

To be christened as XUV.e8, the born electric SUV will be the first vehicle under the brand’s all-new XUV.e range. The four-wheeler will be based on the new INGLO platform and it will be nothing but the electrified version of the XUV700. Unveiled in August 2022, the overall silhouette will be quite similar to its ICE counterpart and the market launch is scheduled for December 2024. As for the powertrain is concerned, the battery pack will have a capacity of around 80kWh with a power output ranging from 230 bhp to 350 bhp. An AWD version is also confirmed.

4. Kia Carens EV

Spied for the first time in South Korea, the Carens MPV is in the works and is expected to debut in the year 2025. Details about the powertrain are still unknown; however, the spy images reveal that the electric MPV’s design will be similar to the current ICE version. There will be some minor changes to the overall package in order to portray the EV character. As per some media reports, the powertrain will be shared with Creta EV.

5. Tata Harrier/Safari EV

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Harrier EV development is going on at full pace and it will be launched around the end of 2024 or early 2025. It will be accompanied by the Safari EV, which will have the same powertrain setup. Tata Motors Gen 2 Sigma EV architecture will do the duty on these SUVs. Both SUVs will also come with AWD capabilities. Powering the SUVs will be a battery pack of odd 60kWh capacity, claiming a range of around 400-500 kilometres on a single charge.