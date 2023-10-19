These 5 Top Selling Cars Getting Major Updates In 2024 In India

Here we have explained about the five popular cars that will receive major updates in India in 2024

Two best-selling models from Maruti Suzuki along with the midsize SUV segment leading Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet and Honda Amaze are expected to get big updates next year in India and here we have all the latest speculations:

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The all-new Swift will make its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo later this month and is expected to launch in India early next year. It gets evolutionary visual changes while the interior is more upmarket than the existing model courtesy of the addition of a host of new features and technologies.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Its sedan sibling, the Dzire, also a segment leader, will receive similar updates likely in the second half of 2024. The major change is believed to be the presence of a new 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, which should be claimed capable of 35 to 40 kmpl and it could be the biggest USP of both upcoming models besides other changes.

3. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Hyundai will bring in its heavily updated Creta in early 2024 and its production is expected to commence around January. Spotted testing multiple times already in India, the Hyundai Creta facelift will gain big updates to the exterior, sticking in line with the latest crop of Hyundai SUVs sold globally while the interior will also get its share of revisions to further elevate its upscale nature.

It will feature Level 2 ADAS tech in a similar fashion to the recently facelifted Kia Seltos while an all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will develop 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It will likely be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT as the new-gen Verna.

4. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Sonet will arrive in early 2024 as well and it will come with a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior but no big mechanical changes are expected.

5. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

Sometime next year, the third-generation Honda Amaze is said to make its global debut and it will get exterior changes akin to the latest Accord and other Honda sedans available in the international markets. The interior will receive noticeable updates too but the existing VTEC petrol engine will be carried over.