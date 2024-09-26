These 5 7-Seater Cars Confirmed To Launch Soon – DO WAIT!

Automakers like Kia, MG, Jeep and BYD are gearing up to introduce new 7-seater vehicles in India within the next 3 months. Here’s a list of the upcoming models

Brands like Kia, Jeep, BYD, and JSW MG are preparing to launch new 7-seater models in India over the coming months. These vehicles will be positioned across various segments, addressing the diverse needs of different consumer groups. Here we have brought you a brief look:

1. MG Gloster Facelift:

The refreshed MG Gloster is set to debut in the coming months, showcasing notable design and interior enhancements while retaining its current powertrain and transmission options. It will continue to compete with the Toyota Fortuner in its segment. Recently, MG also launched the Windsor EV in India and it will look to expand its ICE and EV portfolios consistently over the next few years.

2. New Kia Carnival:

The all-new Kia Carnival is scheduled to debut on October 3, marking a substantial departure from the previous model sold in India. Adopting Kia’s latest design language, the exterior will feature a brand new appearance while the interior will be equipped with a host of new premium features. The familiar 2.2L diesel engine will continue, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Offered exclusively in the Limousine trim, the new Carnival will be imported as a full unit with pre-bookings already begun

3. Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9 is set to launch in India on October 3, 2024, arriving as a full import similar to the Carnival in its GT-Line AWD trim. This flagship electric SUV is built on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform and India will only get the six-seater variant although seven-seater is available globally. It will boast high-end features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

4. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

The updated Jeep Meridian is slated for a late 2024 debut, bringing mid-cycle enhancements with visual updates and a more advanced interior featuring ADAS technology. The refresh will include a new grille design, revamped front and rear bumpers, and new alloy wheels. However, the vehicle’s performance is expected to remain unchanged.

5. BYD eMax 7:

The updated BYD e6 MPV has been christened the eMax 7 for India and is already on sale in Indonesia as the M6. It gets exterior tweaks and an interior with more equipment. The eMax 7 electric MPV will be launched next month in the domestic market and pre-bookings are open.