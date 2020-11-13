The Mahindra Thar Now Has An 8-Month Waiting Period!

As of now, Mahindra retails the Thar at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 13.75 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim

Mahindra launched the new-gen version of the Thar in the Indian market just over a month ago, and the updated off-roader has received an overwhelming response across the country. Bookings for the SUV have already crossed 20,000 orders, and now, the waiting period of the 2020 Thar has been extended to 8 months!

Mahindra & Mahindra had previously announced that it will be increasing the Thar’s production in a bid to meet the demand of the SUV in the country. However, it looks like Mahindra is not yet fully prepared for the task. Even if you book a Mahindra Thar today, you could even have to wait till the latter part of then next year to have your new car delivered to you.

Talking about the car, the Thar is being offered in two trim lines – AX and LX. The AX is more inclined towards adventure, whereas the LX trim has been positioned as a lifestyle-oriented model. The car can either be had with a fixed soft top, a convertible soft top as well as with a fixed hard top variant.

The SUV draws power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine that puts out 130 PS of max power as well as 300 Nm of peak torque, along with a 2.0-litre mStallion four-pot turbocharged petrol TGDi engine that makes 150 PS and 300 Nm (320 Nm with AT). The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

On the feature front, the car is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel, remote flip key, power windows, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, as well as steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls.

The safety features on offer with the new-gen Thar include dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, a built-in roll cage, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Hill Hold Control and Hill Descent Control.