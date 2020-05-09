The Iconic Grille From Mahindra Roxor No More – Here’s Why

Here we look at why Mahindra had to redesign the front fascia of the Roxor as a court battle raged for more than two years

Mahindra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had been in a long court battle over the design of Mahindra’s Roxor. Following FCA’s claim of pursuing with stop-sale order on the Thar based vehicle, the Indian UV specialists went back and redesigned its big prospect for North America for 2020. The controversy revolved around the grille of the Roxor and it was claimed to look similar to that of vintage Jeep SUVs.

In November 2019, the United States International Trade Commission agreed with FCA, and administrative law judge Cameron Elliot on ruling Mahindra guilty of trademark infringement and recommending a cease-and-desist order. However, before the ITC made a final decision on the order, Mahindra announced the redesigned 2020 Roxor with a brand new grille assembly.

The 2020 Mahindra Roxor is equipped with a reworked front fascia comprising of the previous round-shaped headlamps while there are no slats in the grille as it gets a new design. The headlamps are positioned inside the black grille with surrounds depending on the body colour, in a similar fashion to that of old Toyota Land Cruisers.

Elsewhere, the Roxor stays identical in design as the vintage external latches to keep the hood down, front fenders and other design elements are retailed. While the shape of the Mahindra Roxor continues to be in with the Jeep CJ-7, the changes to the grille have resolved the issue between the two brands.

Earlier this year, Mahindra said it was pleased to have the ITC review its initial recommendations of the administrative law judge. If you are aware of Mahindra’s past, it held a license to manufacture old school Jeep SUVs in India for more than seven decades. Mahindra was the first non-domestic brand since Mazda in 1987 to set up a factory in Detroit with an investment of $600 million.

The Roxor has been well received among the United States’ domestic customers mainly in the farming sector as the production was even ramped up. The workhorse uses a 2.5-litre turbo Diesel engine developing 62 horsepower and it has a maximum towing capacity of nearly 1.6 tonnes.