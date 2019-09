The Complete List Of 250cc To 650cc Motorcycles Available In India

The complete list of 250-650cc motorcycles available in India currently along with their updated ex-showroom prices are listed here

The Indian market is currently flooded with plenty of entry-level premium and affordable middleweight motorcycles in India. The most affordable quarter litre offering available in India is the Yamaha FZ25 which retails at Rs 1.34 Lakh (ex-showroom) while the most expensive middleweight expensive bike available in India is the Kawasaki ZX-6R which is priced at Rs 10.49 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is the list of all the 250cc-650cc motorcycles that you can buy in India currently. We have not added UM Motorcycles, Cleveland motorcycles and Mahindra Mojo in the list because none of them offers ABS in India yet. The Z250 has also been omitted from the list as well because Kawasaki has discontinued the model in India.

Ex-Showroom Price List of 250cc-650cc motorcycles in India

Yamaha Motors India

1. Yamaha FZ25 Priced at Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

2. Yamaha Fazer 25 priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

3. Yamaha YZF-R3 priced at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield

4. RE Bullet 350 priced at Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom)

5. RE Bullet 350 ES priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

6. RE Classic 350 priced at Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

7. RE Classic 50 Redditch priced at Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

8. RE Classic 350 Gunmetal priced at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

9. RE Thunderbird 350 priced at Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

10. RE Bullet Trials 350 priced at Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

11. RE Classic 350 Signals priced at Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom)

12. RE Thunderbird 350X priced at Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom)

13. RE Himalayan STD Priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

14. RE Himalayan Sleet Priced at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom)

15. Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Priced at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom)

16. RE Classic 500 Priced at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

17. RE C500 Stealth Black Priced at Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

18. RE C500 Desert Storm Priced at Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

19. RE C500 Squadron Blue Priced at Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

20. RE Bullet Trials 500 Priced at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

21. RE Thunderbird 500 Priced at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

22. RE Classic 500 Chrome Priced at Rs 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom)

23. RE Thunderbird 500X Priced at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

24. RE Interceptor 650 Priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

25. RE INT 650 Custom Priced at Rs 2.58 lakh (ex-showroom)

26. RE Continental GT 650 Priced at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

27. RE INT 650 Chrome Priced at Rs 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

28. RE INT 650 Custom Priced at Rs 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

29. RE GT 650 Chrome Priced at Rs 2.85 lakh 9ex-showroom)

Jawa

30. Jawa 42 (Rear Drum) priced at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom))

31. Jawa 42 (Rear Disc) priced at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom)

32. Jawa Classic (Rear Drum) priced at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom)

33. Jawa Standard (Rear Disc) priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki Motors India

34. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 priced at Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto

35. Bajaj Dominar 400 priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda

36. Honda CBR250R priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

37. Honda CB300R priced at Rs 2.41 Lakh (ex-showroom)

38. Honda CBR650R priced at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

KTM India

39. KTM 250 Duke priced at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom)

40. KTM RC 390 priced at Rs 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

41. KTM 390 Duke priced at Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

TVS Motors

42. TVS Apache RR 310 Priced at Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kawasaki Motors

43. Kawasaki Ninja 300 priced at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

44. Benelli TRK 502 priced at Rs 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

45. Benelli TRK 502X priced at Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

46. Kawasaki Versys X300 priced at Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

47. Kawasaki Ninja 400 priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

48. Kawasaki Vulcan S (Black) priced at Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

49. Kawasaki Vulcan S (Orange) priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

50. Kawasaki Z650 priced at Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

51. Kawasaki Ninja 650 Standard priced at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

52. Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

53. Kawasaki Versys 650 priced at Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

54. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is priced at Rs 10.49 Lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW Motorrad

55. BMW G310R priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

56. BMW G310GS Priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Benelli Motors India

57. Benelli TNT 300 priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

58. Benelli 302R priced at Rs 3.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

FB Mondial

59. FB Mondial HPS 300 priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyosung

60. Hyosung GT250R priced at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

61. Hyosung Aquila Pro V priced at Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

SWM

62. SWM Superdual T (Base) priced at Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

63. SWM Superdual T (Top) priced at Rs 7.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki Motorcycle India

64. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 priced at Rs 1.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom)

65. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom)