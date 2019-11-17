Tesla to Finally Unveil its ‘Cybertruck’ on November 21 After Six Years Of Wait

The Tesla pick-up truck is claimed to outperform the Ford F-150 and the Porsche 911

American EV manufacturer Rivian made it big on headlines after unveiling the R1T pick-up truck at the LA Motor show. And while the company was busy accepting a huge investment from Ford, the question lingering in the market was regarding Tesla.

After creating a major disruption in the passenger vehicle segment with its electric cars, Tesla became news after it claimed to be building a pick-up truck that would outdo the Ford F-150. However, the same was buried for a while in which Rivian launched its truck. Nonetheless, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now announced that the company will finally be unveiling its ‘Cybertruck’ on November 21 this year in Los Angeles.

While there is very little information about the upcoming e-truck, we know that it will most likely have dual electric motors and an all-wheel-drive drivetrain to produce a high amount of torque. Additionally, Musk has also claimed that the new truck will also outperform the Porsche 911.

The idea of an electric pick up truck was coined by Musk back in 2013 and six-year following the same, the company has only teased the vehicle without any concrete specifics. What we do know is that the truck will seat six, will be priced around $ 50,000 and will offer a range of 400 to 500 miles in the top-spec variant.

Also impressive is the acclaimed towing capacity of the car that is rated at 3,00,000 pounds. While the date falls on the same as the LA Auto Show, it is to be noted that the company has not been big about any auto shows. Hence, on the same date, Tesla will be unveiling the car at the SpaceX Rocket Factory.

Speaking of the electric mobility trend, Ford recently released a video portraying the extreme towing capacity of the electric F-150 that will soon make its debut.

