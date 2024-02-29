Tesla Roadster Debut In Late 2024, 0-96 Kmph In Under 1 Second

Tesla Roadster SpaceX option package will use around 10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around the car to achieve this ludicrous acceleration

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, took to X to share a number of interesting details about the upcoming Roadster, which has been in the development for quite some time already. The production-spec Tesla Roadster has been confirmed to do zero to 96 kmph in under one second, making it faster than the Rimac Nevera, which does the same in 1.74 seconds.

He claimed that the mind-blowing acceleration time is not even the most interesting part of the sports car. He further noted that the Roadster cannot even be termed as a typical car stating, “There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car.” The road-going version of the Roadster will make its global debut later this year and the customer deliveries will commence sometime next year in the United States.

This means that the deliveries have been delayed again as the American EV manufacturer initially vowed to put into production as early as 2020. The design goals are said to be “radically” increased and the final production design was confirmed for approval yesterday by Musk himself. If the Tesla Roadster meets its claims, it will become the fastest production car in history.

Back in late 2017, the Tesla Roadster was said to do zero to 96 kmph in 1.9 seconds. So, how did the claim has been roughly halved? Such bonkers acceleration figures will be achieved courtesy of the SpaceX optional package as around ten small rocket thrusters will be arranged seamlessly around the electric sports car.

Musk further wrote the unveiling event “has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time” He earlier said people would love the Tesla Roadster more than their own house due to its capabilities. Tesla is known for pushing boundaries in the global automotive sector in recent memory and the critically acclaimed Cybertruck was also part of the equation.

Tesla explores new frontiers with the Roadster and is a different ball game altogether. Can Musk and Co bring all the claims to reality? Have your say below!