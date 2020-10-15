Tesla Order Configurator To Release In India In January 2021, Says Elon Musk

The eccentric billionaire has revealed that Tesla will launch the online order configurator for the Indian market in January next year

Tesla is the largest EV makers in the world right now, and the American carmaker has plans to expand into new markets, to increase its reach even further. Just a few days back, Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the company is planning to enter the Indian market next year, and recently, he also stated that the online configurator for India is expected to launch in January 2021.

Musk’s statement came as a reply to Tesla Club India’s tweet, which inquired if there is a team working on the company’s India entry. At the moment, Tesla doesn’t have customer care support for Indian customers, and India isn’t an available option on its official website. Thankfully, once the configurator launches, people will be able to place orders for their Tesla vehicles online.

Not only that, but Tesla is considering building an R&D centre in Bengaluru, and preliminary talks with the Karnataka state government were held last month regarding it. Bengaluru is regarded as the Silicon Valley of India, and is perhaps the best location to host Tesla’s headquarters in our country. Not only that, but the Karnataka government is pushing hard for green mobility, which is Tesla’s area of expertise.

Elon Musk has been hinting at Tesla’s India arrival for a few years now. Musk first commented on it back in 2016, stating that the company will also establish a countrywide EV charging network in India. However, due to unfavourable EV policies at the time, the company decided to put those plans on hold. Thankfully, things are completely different now.

The government of India is pushing hard for the adoption of electric vehicles, and will soon roll out tax benefits and incentives for the same. Apart from that, EV charging stations are also steadily rising across the country. By the time Tesla enters the Indian market, owning an EV might not be as impractical as it currently is.

Tesla currently has four cars in its international lineup – Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. During an investor’s meet earlier this year, the Musk stated that the company needs to have a new entry-level model, to make the brand more accessible to buyers. This has prompted speculations that there is a new affordable EV in the works, which could be called the ‘Model 2’.